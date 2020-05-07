Coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany at 0.76 – RKI

BERLIN, April 30 – The novel coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is currently estimated at 0.76 on average, the head of the RKI public health authority said on Thursday.

The number is one of several indicators authorities are watching when deciding on loosening coronavirus restrictions for the public. Public health experts say that an R number of 1 or above would make it impossible to loosen.

A number of 0.76 means that, on average, 100 people infected with Covid-19 infect 76 other people. This would mean the number of new infections would come down over time. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Thomas Escritt)