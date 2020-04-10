Coronavirus Response: Illinois Mayor ‘Embarrassed’ After Wife Busted At Illegal Party

The wife of an Illinois mayor is “embarrassed” after his wife was discovered by police at an unlawful public gathering.

Mayor Brant Walker of Alton, Illinois, confirmed the incident on Facebook on Monday, lamenting his spouse’s poor judgment and assuring the public that she would receive the same treatment as all other citizens found breaking the state’s state-at-home order meant to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance, she exhibited a stunning lack of judgment,” Walker said in his post. “She now faces the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals who chose to violate the ‘Stay At Home’ order during this incident.”

Police made the discovery at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday after responding to complaints made against Hiram’s Tavern, a bar located in downtown Alton, which was allegedly ignoring that statewide order and remaining open on the weekends.

On that particular evening, police found a crowd of patrons at the establishment, who were subsequently issued criminal complaints for reckless conduct, a Class A misdemeanor. The owner of the bar, Hiram Lewis, was also arrested on an active warrant for domestic battery.

“My first and most important priority is the safety and well-being of the citizens of Alton,” Walker said. “We are in the midst of a national public health crisis, and I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that your health is protected, including enforcing the Governor’s statewide ‘Stay At Home’ order.”

Illinois has seen over 12,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 308 reported deaths. Madison County, where Alton is located, has had 52 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Alton has an estimated population of over 26,000 and is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri.