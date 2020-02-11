Coronavirus risk: Is it safe for pregnant women to travel? Doctor warns of virus exposure

THE CORONAVIRUS epidemic in China has killed at least 427 people and infected more than 20,000 globally, fuelling concerns for the safety of pregnant women. A health expert has warned pregnancies will expose women to the deadly coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has killed hundreds of people since it first broke out in China’s Wuhan City in December. The World Health Organization (WHO) is treating the epidemic as a global emergency as more cases appear outside of China.

On Sunday, February 2, Philippines authorities have confirmed the first coronavirus-linked death outside of China. The virus is spreading like wildfire and has been confirmed in at least 26 countries outside of mainland China, including the UK. As of Tuesday, February 4, the WHO has not issued any specific travel restrictions. But health experts have urged pregnant women not to travel to China where more than 20,000 infections have been confirmed to date.

According to gynaecologist Dr Tomasz Adamowski, pregnancies compromise the body’s natural immune systems, making them more vulnerable to attack. He told Parenting.pl: “We must remember, each and everyone one of us has an immune system that protects us from infections. “Pregnant women are more exposed to viral activity but this is about more than just the Wuhan coronavirus, this is also about the flu. “We do not know yet of the case where a pregnant woman became infected with the virus. “From my understanding, there is a 27-year-old in Wuhan suspected of having the coronavirus who had a caesarian, but it is hard to translate this to Poland.

“We have to keep in mind the woman was in the 38th week of pregnancy, so her due date was rapidly approaching.”

Chinese authorities announced on the weekend an unnamed woman carrying the deadly pathogen had given birth to a healthy baby boy. According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, the baby weighed in at 6.6lbs (3kg) at birth. The novel coronavirus belongs to a family of pathogens responsible for two past epidemics that triggered pneumonia-like symptoms.

Between 2002 and 2003, a coronavirus strain carried by civet cats infected more than 8,000 people with severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS-CoV. Then in 2012, another coronavirus strain dubbed MERS-CoV, infected people with Middle East acute respiratory syndrome. The virus can be transmitted between animals and humans and affects the respiratory systems with initial symptoms often mistaken for the flu or the common cold. But what symptoms should pregnant women look out for if they ever come in contact with the virus? Dr Adamowski said: “I must point out that women in their trimester may feel flu-like symptoms, that is, feeling unwell, elevated body temperature and muscle aches.

“What should worry, is a high fever and a tiring cough. Then it is best to go see a doctor or an infectious ward. “I advise against the admission room because people who are in the room could be potentially infected.” He added: “I am recommending to my patients to temporarily halt all travel, particularly to China, but also other parts of the world. “We know a lot about the virus but it is still not enough. We don’t know how pregnant women will react.”

