Coronavirus: Roger Federer Donates Huge Amount, Calls Other To Follow Suit

Roger Federer is the greatest of all time when it comes to the tennis court. The legend has amounted to 20 Grand Slam finals and continues to be one of the most iconic players on tour. His influence has given him the distinction as one of the people that fans, players, coaches alike look up to.

While he’s not tearing up his opponents on the court, he has done incredible service of charity beyond the center stage. Federer has put up the Roger Federer Foundation which aims to help the less fortunate children by empowering them through the gift of education.

But beyond his advocacy, Federer has also displayed a recent act of generosity. In response to the threat of the global pandemic, the all-time record holder for most majors donated $1.02 million to the vulnerable families of Switzerland.

Federer took to Instagram to share the news to everyone how he and his wife Mirka donated to the people affected the most in his home country.

He shared that nobody should be left behind in this very challenging time for the world. This was a personal donation from the couple, as they hope that this starts a trend among fellow influential figures. “ Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”

The coronavirus continues to infect thousands of lives from across the world. These not only include those who are vulnerable but people of fame, status, and power. People of different classes are at risk of this virus as the virus has been rampantly spreading. Some of these even include athletes, celebrities and politicians.

People have been getting sick and are dying due to the virus that has broadened its reach across multiple countries. Major events have been canceled and sports have been put off in the meantime.

Everyone is expected to practice social distancing and to stay at home to flatten the curve and decrease the rate of the disease spreading.