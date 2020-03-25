Coronavirus: Rudy Gobert’s Condition Not Too Well, Admits ‘Loss Of Smell And Taste’

Rudy Gobert gave an update about his current condition, and it does not look good.

Rather than sounding upbeat with progress, the Utah Jazz canter appeared more confused as he shared on Sunday the state of his recovery.

“Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing?” he posted.

The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology could provide the answer to Gobert’s query as they revealed on Friday that anosmia – a lost sense of smell – might be a “marker” to the Coronavirus.

“There is already good evidence from South Korea, China, and Italy that significant numbers of patients with proven COVID-19 infection have developed anosmia/hyposmia. In Germany, it is reported that more than 2 in 3 confirmed cases have anosmia. In South Korea, where testing has been more widespread, 30% of patients testing positive have had anosmia as their major presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases,” the association wrote in a statement.

“In addition, there have been a rapidly growing number of reports of a significant increase in the number of patients presenting with anosmia in the absence of other symptoms – this has been widely shared on medical discussion boards by surgeons from all regions managing a high incidence of cases.

“There is potential that if any adult with anosmia but no other symptoms was asked to self-isolate for seven days, in addition to the current symptom criteria used to trigger quarantine, we might be able to reduce the number of otherwise asymptomatic individuals who continue to act as vectors, not realizing the need to self-isolate. It will also be an important trigger for healthcare personnel to employ full PPE and help to counter the higher rates of infection found amongst ENT surgeons compared to other healthcare workers,” the statement added.

The All-Star big man tested positive for the Coronavirus nearly two weeks ago, forcing the NBA to go on an indefinite hiatus. As of today, 14 people – inclusive of players and other members of teams – are confirmed to have contracted the disease. Some of the other known names are Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart, and Christian Wood.

COVID-19 has infected more than 300,000 people worldwide with about 13,000 who have already lost their lives, according to the latest data gathered by CNN.