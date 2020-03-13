Coronavirus schools closures petition sees 436k demand UK schools shut over ‘growing fear’

A PETITION demanding Boris Johnson shuts down schools is approaching 500,000 signatures amid mounting fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

The petition to close schools in the UK, which was set up on March 6, has so far been signed 436,843 times. It comes as Boris Johnson announced yesterday that students would not be sent home yet.

The petition says: “We would like the Government or Parliament to enforce this action due to the growing fear among parents and students that attend school. “The ability to focus or concentrate is affected in addition to the growing fears of the Coronavirus. “In our view, the government and health officials around the world are more ‘reactive’ rather than ‘proactive’. “This will result in more spread as time is given for the virus to do so. We hope to come to an agreement as soon as possible in a timely manner.”

All petitions on the Parliament website which get more than 10,000 signatures receive a Government response. And petitions with the backing of 100,000 people are considered for a debate. It comes as the Prime Minister warned closing schools in a bid to reduce the spread of Covid-19 could make matters worse. A number of other countries across Europe have sent pupils home including Ireland.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Thursday, he said: “We are not, repeat not, closing schools now. “The scientific advice is that this could do more harm than good at this time but of course we are keeping this under review and this again may change as the disease spreads.” However, school trips abroad will be stopped due to the disease. There are fears that school closures could pose problems for parents who may be forced to take time off work.

And it could leave the NHS short staffed if workers have to look after their children. Grandparents could also be exposed to the disease if they are drafted in to care for sick youngsters. During the press conference, Mr Johnson said anyone with coronavirus symptoms, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must stay at home for seven days. He said: “We’ve all got to be clear, this is the worst public health crisis for a generation.

“Some people compare it to seasonal flu, alas that is not right. “Due to the lack of immunity this disease is more dangerous. “It is going to spread further and I must level with you, I must level with the British public: many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.” Flanked by England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, the Prime Minister defended the UK’s approach to the pandemic which has been less dramatic than actions taken by other countries including the US and Italy.