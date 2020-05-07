Coronavirus sends U.S. consumer spending into record…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

April 30 – U.S. consumer spending plunged by the most on record in March on the back of stay-at-home orders across much of the country to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, tumbled 7.5% last month after rising 0.2% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending falling 5.0% in March.

The drop was more than three times larger than the previous record decline of 2.1% in January 1987. The Commerce Department began tracking the data in 1959. (Reporting by Dan Burns Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Denis Bedoya
