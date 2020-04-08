Coronavirus survivor given guard of honour as he is…

A coronavirus survivor has been given a guard of honour as he was discharged from hospital the day after his 61st birthday.

Hylton Murray-Philipson was captured on video being applauded by NHS staff who lined the corridor of Leicester Royal Infirmary as he made his way past in a wheelchair and wearing a face mask.

He said: “There is no limit to my gratitude both for the intensive care unit and the nursing team throughout the hospital.

“They are truly amazing and I feel so lucky to have been under their care.”

Mr Murray-Philipson was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 after suffering nine days of dry cough and fever.

Despite initial support with oxygen, he deteriorated and was admitted to the intensive care unit where he spent seven days and was treated for severe breathing difficulties with ventilator support.

Once his condition had stabilised, he spent a week in recovery on ward 23, which is one of those in the hospital which has been transformed in the last two weeks to prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases.

Dr Chris Miller, consultant on the ward, said: “This is an example not only of the care Mr Murray-Philipson has received on ward 23 but to the exceptional care that occurs across all our hospitals, every day of the week.

“After a very tough week, this has really been a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Medical director Andrew Furlong said: “We are discharging patients on a daily basis who have recovered from Covid-19.

“Our staff are providing amazing care and it’s a joy when we’re able to see patients well enough to leave our hospitals.

“The most important things that the public can do to protect themselves and support our team here at Leicester’s hospitals is to follow the Government’s social distancing guidance and regularly wash their hands with soap and water.”