Coronavirus Symptom: 42-Year-Old Man Experienced Stabbing Abdominal and Testicular Pain

The COVID-19 has been ravaging the entire world in the past couple of months, with over 1.4 million cases and, approximately, 80,000 deaths recorded worldwide.

In the current pandemic situation, personal protection equipment (PPE) recommendations are in flux and it remains unclear if patients exhibiting symptoms other than ‘flu-like symptoms’ require them. Also, with the increase in the number of asymptomatic patients and atypical symptoms, healthcare workers need clearer guidance.

Despite the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizing the most common symptoms of the COVID-19 including cough, fever, and shortness of breath, patients are still reporting certain other uncommon symptoms.

Previous reports shared that some of the uncommon symptoms of COVID-19 include loss of taste, loss of smell and losing the sense of hearing.

However, a case report published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine revealed that a 42-year-old man from Massachusetts, who tested positive for COVID-19, reported unusual symptoms, specifically abdominal and testicular pain.

“Asymptomatic and atypical presentations of COVID-19 have been described, but the frequency is unknown. HCW’s need to be vigilant of atypical presentations of COVID-19 and consider full PPE for all patients as community spread increases,” the study authors said.

The patient was referred by his primary care physician to the emergency department for further evaluation. He described his symptoms as ‘a constant stabbing pain’ that originated from his groin and migrated towards his abdomen, flank, back, and chest. He also reported fever but denied symptoms such as sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting.

The doctors found no abnormalities in the physical examination but did find some tenderness in his abdominal area.

Earlier this year, health experts from China claimed that the virus could attack the male reproductive organs, speculating that the virus could bind with the testicular cells and cause tissue damage.

However, doctors say that men shouldn’t be terrified about this atypical manifestation of the deadly virus but rather be informed that the case is just presented in order to bring awareness about such uncommon COVID-19 symptoms, mentioned Tech Times.