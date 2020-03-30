Coronavirus taskforce of 500 police officers is set up in Victoria

Victoria has established a police taskforce that will check on whether people and businesses are complying with new restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday that a 500-strong taskforce will be established to enforce the shutdown of non-essential venues and businesses across the state.

The taskforce will also enforce new social distancing rules and ensure Victorians who have recently returned from overseas are obeying the 14-day self-isolation rule.

Pubs, clubs, Crown Casino and schools will all close for at least three weeks in the state-wide shutdown until April 13.

The bans also included gyms, indoor sporting venues, places of worship, cinemas, entertainment venues and even weddings and funerals.

‘This list basically represents a very big step, a massive step, that is essential to keep Victorians and Australians safe,’ Mr Andrews said.

Victoria recorded another 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus overnight as the statewide tally rose to 355 on Monday.

Mr Andrews slammed Victorians who have been ‘acting selfishly’ by ignoring social distancing rules and warned that people will die if it continues.

‘In some respects, it is disappointing that it has come to this,’ he said.

‘But we’ve seen people on beaches in Sydney, we could just as easily have seen pictures of people in bars and cafes and restaurants and nightclubs here in Melbourne and nightclubs here in Melbourne and right across Victoria.

‘It’s unacceptable, it will cost lives.’

‘If we have a situation where this virus fundamentally gets away from us, we will have thousands of people who will only survive if they can breathe with the assistance of a machine – and we will not have enough machines, nurses and doctors to provide that care. I’m not sure whether I could make it any clearer than that.’

Spot checks will be done on Victorians who should be in self-quarantine due to returning from overseas in the last fortnight.

‘Police have the powers to fine you, arrest you, detain you,’ Police Minister Lisa Neville warned.

Across the nation, all pubs, clubs, nightclubs, gyms, cinemas, places of worship and entertainment venues were shut down from midday Monday.

Victoria was alone in closing schools, and the Premier did not resile from taking additional steps.

‘This is not something that we do lightly, but it’s clear that if we don’t take this step, more Victorians will contract coronavirus, our hospitals will be overwhelmed and more Victorians will die,’ Mr Andrews said.

Supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, petrol stations and convenience stores will remain open, as will freight and logistics while restaurants and cafes will be shut to dine-in customers but can still sell food for takeaway and delivery.