Coronavirus testing kit panic: UK orders recall of 741,000 COVID kits over safety fears

Randox Laboratories has been instructed by Britain’s medicines regulator to recall up to 741,000 coronavirus test kits from the national test and trace programme as a precautionary measure. The company claims to be responsible for up to 17 percent of COVID-19 tests carried out in the UK.

As part of the government’s test and trace programme, the Department for Health and Social Care awarded a £133m testing contract which is expected to see the company’s sales more than double.

When bidding for the contract, Randox claimed: “Through this contract, Randox Laboratories Ltd will build on their track record and experience of providing clinical diagnostic solutions to provide DHSC with a turnkey service for laboratory testing out of its facility in Northern Ireland.

“This service includes the supply of swab test kits delivered to subjects for use at home or NHS/PHE testing centres.

“Through the services under this contract, operations will be scaled significantly to support and contribute to the end of April national target of 100,000 tests per day.



