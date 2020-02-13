Coronavirus: Third cruise ship on lockdown in Hong Kong after 30 CREW found with symptoms

A CRUISE ship has been denied entry to a port in Taiwan following fears that passengers on board are infected with coronavirus. It is currently docked in Hong Kong where all passengers and crew are being tested.

Cruise passengers on board the World Dream ship have been placed on lockdown while tests for the highly contagious coronavirus is being carried out. The decision was made about 30 crew members on board the ship reported symptoms of the virus.

Previously, three mainland Chinese passengers who had been on board the ship between January 19 and January 24 tested positive for the virus. Reports from Hong Kong’s health department state that no other passengers on the cruise had contact with them. It is not yet known how long the passengers will be kept onboard the ship. The cruise ship, operated by Dream Cruises, was forced to dock in Hong Kong after being denied entry to the Taiwanese port of Kaohsiung. It is thought that around 90 percent of the 1,800 passengers onboard are Hong Kong residents.

No mainland Chinese passengers are onboard at this time. Passengers must now receive the all-clear from authorities before being allowed to leave the vessel. On Monday, the ship docked at a northern port in Taiwan where some guests were allowed to leave, however, this was prior to the coronavirus alert being raised. Dream Cruises said in a statement the three “confirmed” cases of the virus had disembarked in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Jan 24.

Express.co.uk has contacted the cruise line for further comment. The news comes after reports of 10 confirmed cases on another cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan. The Princess Cruises ship is keeping passengers on board for 14 days while screenings for the disease are ongoing. The screening process began on Tuesday for a portion of the 3,700 passengers on board the vessel, while the infected guests have been transferred to a medical facility.

Princess Cruises confirmed the nationalities of the infected passengers include two Australians, three Japanese passengers, three guests from Hong Kong, one guest from the US, and a Filipino crew member. A Princess Cruises spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “Princess Cruises can confirm that the first phase of health screening of all guests and crew onboard Diamond Princess, by the Japanese Ministry of Health, has been completed. “We were notified that amongst the samples that have completed testing, 10 people have tested positive for Coronavirus. “This includes two Australian guests, three Japanese guests, three guests from Hong Kong, and one guest from the U.S. in addition to one Filipino crew member.