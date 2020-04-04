Coronavirus Tips: Here’s How To Keep Your Mind Free From Stress And Fear During Lockdown

Outbreaks of infectious diseases like the current COVID-19 can be quite scary and can affect our mental health. While staying informed is important, there can be several things you can do to manage our emotional wellbeing during such crises.

Fear and anxiety about the deadly disease can be overwhelming and create strong emotions in adults, young children as well as older adults.

“The issue facing each and every one of us is how we manage and react to the stressful situation unfolding so rapidly in our lives and communities. Here we can draw on the remarkable powers of strength and cooperation that we also, fortunately, possess as humans. And that is what we must try to focus on to respond most effectively to this crisis as individuals, family and community members, friends and colleagues,” said Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

Here are a few ways to take care of your mental health during this lockdown period: