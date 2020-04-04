Coronavirus Tips: How To Care For Someone With Alzheimer’s During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The Alzheimer’s Association reported over 16 million Americans are providing unpaid care for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other types of Dementia. Most likely, Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t increase one’s risk for COVID-19. But, one’s dementia-related behaviors can make it challenging for someone who is caring for loved suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, especially during the pandemic situation.

For instance, people with Alzheimer’s might forget to follow hygiene practices such as washing their hands, which are the primary precautions needed to be taken in order to prevent coronavirus transmission.

“In some situations, caregivers [can] help them do that either by setting up a schedule to do hand washing on a regular basis or having signs in the bathroom or by the kitchen sink to remind them to wash their hands for 20 seconds,” Healthline quoted Beth Kallmyer, vice president of care and support at the Alzheimer’s Association.

Here are a few tips from experts on how to care for Alzheimer’s patients during COVID-19 pandemic: