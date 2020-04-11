Coronavirus Tips: How To Take Care Of Your Child’s Mental Health During COVID-19 Pandemic

Disease outbreaks can be quite stressful, especially for young children. The fear and anxiety about a deadly disease like COVID-19 can be overwhelming and is likely to create strong emotions in children. Young children and teens only react to what they see from adults around them. When parents and other adults at home deal with the pandemic situation more calmly and confidently, not only can they provide the best support for their kids but it can also be more reassuring to the young ones.

“As public conversations around coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) increase, children may worry about themselves, their family, and friends getting ill with COVID-19. Parents, family members, school staff, and other trusted adults can play an important role in helping children make sense of what they hear in a way that is honest, accurate, and minimizes anxiety or fear. CDC has created guidance to help adults have conversations with children about COVID-19 and ways they can avoid getting and spreading the disease,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wrote.

Here are some tips to take care of your child during the COVID-19 pandemic: