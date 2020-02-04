Coronavirus tracker map: Chaos as almost 1,000 cases confirmed in horror outbreak- 26 dead

CORONAVIRUS has claimed the lives of 26 people, and there are growing concerns the virus could spread around the world.

In China alone there have been about 830 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. But other confirmed cases have now been reported in other countries – with 26 people already dead from the disease.

Where have confirmed cases of Coronavirus been reported? The majority of cases of Coronavirus have been reported in China at present. However, there have also been a small number of confirmed cases in Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and the US, among others. The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University is also mapping cases of the virus HERE

Has Coronavirus been confirmed in the UK? In the UK, an incident team has been set up to deal with the threat of the virus, with five people currently being tested for the virus. According to BBC Scotland, one of the patients is a Chinese student who is believed to have fallen unwell after visiting family in Wuhan. Dr Nick Phin, Deputy Director, National Infection Service, Public Health England, said the virus’ risk to the UK is currently “considered low” as of January 22.

He said: “This is a new and rapidly evolving situation where information on cases and the virus is being gathered and assessed daily. “Based on the available evidence, the current risk to the UK is considered low. “We are working with the WHO and other international partners, have issued advice to the NHS and are keeping the situation under constant review. “If you are travelling to Wuhan, you should maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene and should avoid visiting animal and bird markets or people who are ill with respiratory symptoms.

“Individuals should seek medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms within 14 days of visiting Wuhan, either in China or on their return to the UK. “They should phone ahead before attending any health services and mention their recent travel to the city.” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday the UK is “well-prepared” for any outbreak of the virus. However he did acknowledge there is an “increased likelihood” of the disease arriving on British shores following the chief medical officer’s revision of the UK’s risk from ‘very low’ to ‘low’.

What is Coronavirus? Coronavirus is a family of airborne viruses, which attack the respiratory system. The virus discovered in China is a new strain dubbed Novel Coronavirus or 2019-nCoV. The same family of viruses was responsible for the 2003 to 2004 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic.

