Coronavirus: Two new infected people in Lower Austria

The death rate of Chinese Covid 19 patients was 1.4 percent in the first two months after the onset of the disease. This was the result of an analysis of the data of 1,099 patients by the Chinese Covid 19 therapy study group. The evaluation has now been published (February 28) in the “New England Journal of Medicine”.

“We extracted the information from 1,099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 disease. This was done by 522 hospitals in 30 provinces, autonomous regions and cities in China by January 29, 2020,” wrote the scientists. The criteria for admission of those affected to an intensive care unit, invasive machine-assisted ventilation or death should be examined.

“The median age (half below, half above; note) was 47 years, 41.9 percent were women,” the scientists found. An event that met the criteria occurred in a total of 67 patients, or 6.1 percent.

“That included five percent that had to be admitted to an intensive care unit, 2.3 percent that had to be mechanically invasively ventilated and 1.4 percent that died,” the scientists summarized the results. In patients from outside the Wuhan, contact with a resident from there was demonstrated in 72.3 percent. 31.3 had visited the city itself.