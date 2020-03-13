Coronavirus UK locations: Where in the UK are coronavirus cases? Coronavirus in numbers

CORONAVIRUS cases in the UK have climbed to 278, and are increasing every day. But where in the UK are coronavirus cases?

Coronavirus – official name COVID-19 – cases are on the rise, with 116,001 cases across the world at the time of writing. Of these, 4,089 have died – the majority in China where the virus originated.

In recent days, the number of cases has grown rapidly, with 72 cases declared in the UK on Sunday – the biggest jump in a 24-hour period. As of Tuesday, cases in the UK grew to 321 and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has updated its travel advice for Italy, one of the worst affected countries. The death toll in the UK from the virus stands at five, all elderly patients who had pre-existing conditions. Of the 321 infected, 298 are currently sick and 18 have recovered.

Where in the UK are coronavirus cases? Across the UK there are 278 cases of coronavirus, growing significantly in the past week. Northern Ireland – 12 cases

England – 254 cases

Wales – Six cases

Scotland – 23 cases There are 26 cases in which the location is still to be confirmed.

In England, the area with the most cases is London, which has 61 instances of coronavirus. This is followed by the South East of England, with 43 cases. Next is the South West with 38 cases, then the North West with 35 followed by the Midlands with 31 cases. Sixth is the East of England with 26 cases, and finally the North East and Yorkshire has 22.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries defended the Government’s decision to delay closing schools and the introduction of other stringent tactics, saying experts are assessing new cases on an hourly basis to achieve a “balanced response”. Speaking on Sky News, Dr Harries said “many thousands of people” would contract coronavirus as the disease continued to spread in the UK. She said: “We currently have relatively few cases here, which is why we are still in the containment phase. “Obviously we will have significant numbers in a way in which the country is not used to.”

“This is the sort of thing that professionally we’re trained for and very rarely see, almost in a professional lifetime. “Large numbers of the population will become infected because it’s a naive population – nobody has got antibodies to this virus currently. “We will see many thousands of people infected by coronavirus, that’s what we’re seeing in other countries, and the important thing for us is to make sure that we manage those infections.” Now, with cases in Italy now reaching 9,172 and growing, the FCO has advised against travel to the country.

A statement on the FCO website reads: “The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to Italy, due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) and in line with various controls and restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities on 9 March. “British nationals remain able to depart Italy without restriction. Airports remain open throughout Italy. “However, airline schedules are subject to change and some flights are being cancelled. “Travellers are advised to check flight details with airlines.”

Ryanair has announced on Tuesday it has cancelled all international flights to and from Italy from Saturday until April 9. Passengers who need to return home can switch to one of the flights operating up to the end of the day on Friday. A Ryanair spokesman said: “Ryanair apologises sincerely to all customers for these schedule disruptions, which are caused by national government restrictions and the latest decision of the Italian government to lock down the entire country to combat the Covid-19 virus.” British Airways will also suspend all flights to and from Italy due to the outbreak.

Where in the UK are coronavirus cases?