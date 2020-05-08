Coronavirus: UK now has Europe’s HIGHEST death toll

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Another 693 people were today confirmed to have died of COVID-19 in Britain, taking the number of victims to 29,427 and making Britain the worst-hit nation in Europe.

And separate backdated figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the figure appears to have already been higher than 32,000 by April 24 – 10 days ago.

That number is 42 per cent higher than the count announced by the Department of Health at the time, suggesting the current total could be higher than 40,000 – this would mean COVID-19 has killed more Britons in eight weeks than died over seven months during the Blitz bombings in World War Two.

Today’s data confirms that more people have died of the coronavirus in the UK than in Italy, still considered to be the worst-hit country in Europe and had suffered 29,079 fatalities by this morning. Only the US has had more deaths than Britain – almost 70,000 – while there have been 25,600 in Spain and 25,200 in France.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today also announced 4,406 more cases of the life-threatening virus had been confirmed, taking the official size of the outbreak to 194,990 – but the true size of the UK’s crisis is a mystery due to the controversial decision to abandon widespread testing early on.

In Downing Street’s press conference, Mr Raab also lashed out at ‘predatory’ hackers targeting organisations involved in the fight against coronavirus, saying criminals and ‘hostile states’ were trying to take advantage of the crisis for their own ‘malicious ends’.

Discussing the death toll, he added that the scale of the disaster in Britain was a ‘massive tragedy’ on a scale the country has never seen before. He refused to speculate on international comparisons.

While experts caution these numbers are incomparable because countries record deaths so differently, they admit data can show the UK has been hit much harder than, for example, Germany, where fewer than 7,000 people have died despite a comparable number of positive tests (166,000 in Germany compared to 190,000 in UK).

ONS data today revealed 29,710 people in England and Wales had COVID-19 mentioned on their death certificate by April 24. A further 2,219 people had died in Scotland, according to National Records Scotland, and 393 in Northern Ireland, its statistics agency, NISRA, shows. This was a total of 32,322.

The Department of Health had, by that time, counted only 22,173 fatalities linked to the virus, meaning the ONS records put the country’s death toll 42 per cent higher. Delays in death reports, uncounted victims who died at home or in care homes, and a refusal to count anyone who hasn’t been tested mean the daily death counts are not the most accurate measure of how many people are being killed by the illness.

Yesterday the Health Secretary announced that a total of 28,734 people had died after testing positive for the disease. This suggests the true total – if 42 per cent higher – could be 40,802. One former head health analyst at the ONS, Jamie Jenkins, suggested that the numbers of excess deaths could put the UK’s coronavirus death toll at more than 45,000, while the Financial Times estimates it is higher than 53,000 already.

The ONS bulletin today showed one in five of all people who have died so far in the crisis have been care home residents. It also revealed COVID-19 fatalities in care homes appear to have peaked on April 17, when 415 people died – nine days after the daily peak in NHS hospitals on April 8 (983).

The virus has led to unprecedented numbers of people dying each week – more than 44,000 people died between April 11 and April 24, the two deadliest weeks since records began. The average number of deaths per week is around 10,000 for that time of year.

In other coronavirus developments today:

NHS England today announced 366 more people, aged between 29 and 99 years old, died in its hospitals between May 4 and March 19.

Hospital patients have accounted for a majority of the people who have died during Britain’s COVID-19 outbreak but increasing numbers of reports are emerging from care homes as statistics are backdated.

By April 24, a total of 5,890 people had died in care homes with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, out of a total of 27,356 people (21.5 per cent). The 27,356 is lower than the 29,710 total for that date because of a recording cut-off.

The scale of care home deaths is expected to continue rising – the National Records of Scotland last week revealed that 39 per cent of victims there have been in nursing homes.

Elderly people and those with long-term health issues are known to be the most at risk of the virus and close proximity living makes outbreaks difficult to stop.

Deaths in care homes also appeared to keep accelerating after the virus deaths peaked in England’s hospitals, ONS data shows.

The week between April 18 and 24 was another weekly high for the number of people succumbing to the virus in homes.

A total 2,794 residents died and had coronavirus mentioned on their death certificate that week, up from 2,050 the week before (36 per cent higher).

Some 5,890 people in homes succumbed to the disease by April 24, the ONS figures revealed.

And deaths of any cause in care homes appeared to still be rising on April 24, with 7,911 people dying in homes that week – some of these may have been indirect casualties of the virus outbreak or people who had it but were never diagnosed.

ONS data is the most accurate picture of how many people have died with COVID-19, but the statistics are backdated so only relate to a period two weeks earlier.

Liz Kendall, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Social Care, said: ‘These figures show that talk of being “past the peak” of this awful virus simply does not hold true for social care.

‘Ministers must take urgent action to get to grips with this problem – including getting proper PPE to the frontline, making care workers a top priority for testing and ensuring the NHS does more to support social care services and help keep elderly and disabled people safe.’

Monitoring deaths in homes is complex because there has not been routine testing for residents.

Deaths of all causes have risen significantly during the outbreak but not all are accounted for in the records of COVID-19 fatalities. It’s likely that many of them should have been but were missed because the patient couldn’t get diagnosed.

And some may have missed out on medical care as a result of the outbreak, meaning the virus had contributed to their death even if they didn’t contract it themselves.

The COVID-19 death toll in care homes appears to have peaked more than a week after it did in hospitals.

A total of 415 coronavirus deaths were registered on April 17 – nine days after the peak in hospitals – and no other day since has recorded more than 400.

University of Cambridge expert and member of the SAGE government advisory group, Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, said: ‘When we come to nursing homes… I think we cannot be confident.

‘It will really come down now to the attention paid in nursing homes to helping them out, in the way that we’ve done for hospitals.’

He added: ‘And I think we should be doing that today, based on these figures, and I think we should have been doing it some time ago.’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock today admitted there was a ‘huge amount’ of work to do to get care home deaths down.

Responding to a question from Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, Mr Hancock said: ‘I’m glad that in the numbers released this morning… the number of deaths in care homes is slightly lower, but it is still far too high and there is a huge amount of work still to do.

‘People who need treatment should get that treatment and we’re opening up and reopening the NHS, including any temporary closures that may have taken place, for instance in A&E that need to reopen.’

In hospitals, the peak of deaths caused by the outbreak was almost certainly on Wednesday, April 8, when hospitals in England alone saw 867 people die with the illness.

Nationally, the ONS has recorded that 1,318 people died on that day.

Professor David Paton, an industrial economics expert at Nottingham University, said in a tweet today’s data showed ‘Confirmation that peak… was on 8 April & steady decline since.’

Professor James Naismith, a structural biology expert at the University of Oxford, said: ‘The data indicate that the peak of daily deaths in care homes has passed but occurred later than the peak in hospitals.

‘The peak of deaths in hospitals was April 8th suggesting softer measures may have had some benefit. We need to fully understand the effect of each of the measures we introduced, on viral spread in the community and in care homes.

‘These new studies are vital, the virus has not gone away and its potential to spread rapidly and overwhelm the health care system is likely to be undiminished.’

The coronavirus outbreak has pushed Britain into an unprecedented number of weekly death registrations.

The weeks April 11 to 17 and April 18 to 24 were the two deadliest weeks since records began 1993.

Some 44,000 people died in those two weeks – more than double the five-year average for a fortnight at that time of year.

Only one other week in modern times has seen more than 20,000 deaths in England and Wales – January 1-7 2000 (20,566).

ONS figures show 22,351 deaths were registered during the week that ended April 17 – the worst seven-day spell since records began.

It was followed by the week that finished April 24, which saw 21,997 deaths recorded across England and Wales.

In comparison, the average number of fatalities to be registered each week is around the 10,500 mark.

More than 18,500 deaths were recorded in the week that ended April 10, while 16,387 fatalities were registered in the previous seven-day period.

Professor Naismith said: ‘The UK has been hit very hard in this wave of COVID-19 and each death will have brought sadness to families.

‘We are now well past the peak number of deaths in hospital. The deaths in hospital represent the majority of the deaths from COVID-19 and thus the overall number of daily deaths has peaked.’

COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 8,237 victims (37.4 per cent) in Week 17 (ending April 24).

Not all of the deaths will have been directly caused by COVID-19.

The Office for National Statistics data is different to the Government’s in that it doesn’t rely on someone being officially diagnosed with the virus.

Anyone who has the coronavirus mentioned on their death certificate will be included in ONS statistics. This includes those who died out of hospital and had the virus mentioned because their doctor suspected they had it, for example.

As a result it will include people who were suspected or confirmed to have the illness but died of something else such as cancer or a stroke, and it will also include people who were suspected of having the virus but may actually have just had flu, for example.

Department of Health officials only count people if they had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, throughout most of March and April – during which thousands of people died and millions are believed to have been infected – the Government did not allow members of the public to get tested unless they were in hospital as patients or staff.

As a result, thousands of people are believed to have died with the disease but not to have officially tested positive.

As well as people dying as a result of catching the virus and falling ill with it, people are also believed to be becoming indirect COVID-19 victims.

Professor Naismith added: ‘There are so called “excess” deaths this year compared to last year, that are not identified as COVID-19.

‘We urgently need to identify the cause of these deaths. There are many plausible theories as to their cause, however, we need real data on this urgently. As we go forward, we want to minimise all deaths, not just those tagged as COVID-19.’

Coronavirus has been a contributing factor in significant proportions of all deaths during the outbreak.

Almost four in every 10 people who died between April 11 and 24 had the disease mentioned on their death certificate, and most recently this rose to half (50.5 per cent) in London.

The North West and North East recorded that between 38 and 39 per cent of everyone who died in the most recent week had COVID-19.

And although all age groups have been affected by the virus, it is the elderly who make up the vast majority of people who die after catching it.

Over-70s accounted for 21,304 of the 29,710 people who had died by April 24, with those aged between 80 and 89 making up the majority of those (54 per cent).

Scientists still cannot pinpoint why exactly older people are so susceptible to the illness, but suggest it may be because of age-related frailty and higher rates of serious illnesses like high blood pressure and heart disease.

Elderly people are usually less likely to survive hospital stays and may be unable to tolerate more aggressive treatment such as ventilation, which can be damaging even for healthy lungs.

Today’s statistics come as a study from the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has revealed there were at least 12 different strains of the coronavirus in circulation in Britain in March.

Leading genetic scientists analysed the genomes of the killer virus in 260 infected patients from all corners of the UK.

They say they have identified 12 unique lines of the virus, one of which has only ever been found in Britain – meaning it mutated on UK soil.

But the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) said the number of strains ‘is very likely substantially higher’ due to under-sampling in the UK.

The scientists say most of the strains were imported from Italy and Spain, the worst-hit countries in the world at the time the research was carried out.

There is no suggestion that any of the strains are any more potent or infectious than another, infectious disease experts say.

Professor Paul Hunter, at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline it is ‘entirely plausible’ this could happen to one of the strains if it continues to evolve.

The report, made public today, was given to the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in March to help them map the outbreak’s spread.

Other secret documents of scientific evidence that helped shape the Government’s response to the crisis were released today. They revealed:

The researchers did not make clear which strains were imported from other countries, nor did it disclose which one is unique to Britain.

All viruses mutate slightly as they spread through populations, which leads to small changes in their genetic material.

Scientists say the virus does this to overcome immune system resistance in different communities.

As part of the study, COG-UK researchers analysed patients in Belfast, Birmingham, Cambridge, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Norwich, Nottingham, Oxford and Sheffield.

They found 12 unique strains, most of which had been imported from Europe. The report did not specify which countries, but said the majority of cases came from Italy. It found that strains had also come from China, the US and Australia.

Professor Hunter told MailOnline: ‘There are a number of issues with these strains – are they likely to cause different severity of disease? Are they likely to be more infectious? And are they capable of invalidating vaccines?

‘The answer to all three of these is that we have no idea. There is no suggestion from this study – or any other that I have read – that show these strains are more virulent or infectious that one another.

‘But it is plausible that one strain could mutate to the point where people with antibodies to an older strain are no longer immune to it.

‘These are called escape mutants, because they escape from the control of immunity.

‘It happens with influenza a lot. The current coronavirus does not seem to do this as fast, though, but it is plausible down the line.’

Professor Hunter said the main value of the report was that it helps scientists track the spread of the infection around the UK.

He said this would become crucial when easing out of lockdown.

Professor Hunter added: ‘This enables researchers to continue to track where it’s going and help enforce new rules to stop another outbreak.

‘Say you have a cluster in the north west of England, which is unexpected, and it is the same strain found predominantly in London, then you could see that is must’ve been spread by someone travelling from the capital.

‘You could use this to tell if someone had broken lockdown rules by travelling there, or you could close down a possible transmission passage [a train line, for example].’