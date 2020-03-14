Coronavirus: UK officially in delay phase as Italy-style peak ‘four weeks away’

BORIS JOHNSON has addressed the nation following an emergency COBRA meeting on the coronavirus pandemic, describing it as the “worst public health crisis in a generation”.

The dangerous peak of the virus is approximately four weeks away, with the Government moving into the ‘delay’ phase of its plan. The Prime Minister said: “It’s clear that coronavirus continues to spread across the world and our country over the next few months. “It is now a global pandemic and the number of cases will rise sharply. The true number of cases is much higher perhaps than the cases we have confirmed with tests. “This is the worst public health crisis for a generation. Some people compare it to seasonal flu – that is not right…this is more dangerous. “I must level with you. Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time. “As we have said, we have a clear plan we are now working through. We are getting onto the next phase on that plan. This is now not just to contain the disease but to delay its spread and thereby minimise the suffering.” The Government has advised that if anyone shows any symptoms of coronavirus “however mild”, they should stay at home for seven days. And the Prime Minister has urged people to consider the elderly and vulnerable and how to protect them in the coming months. He has told over 70s with serious medical conditions not to go on cruises.

Mr Johnson will not be closing schools at this time, and has said schools should only close if specifically asked to do so. He also addressed the issue of mass gatherings, saying there was “very little medical reason” to ban mass congregations of people – but is willing to review this should the situation change. The Prime Minister added: “At all stages we have been guided by the science and we will do the right thing at the right time.” Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser, has said the virus has not yet taken off and so action can still be taken. He said: “This is the shape of an epidemic, you go along the bottom for some time with not very much happening. “There are 590 cases in the UK and more than 20 in intensive care units – it’s much more likely we have 5,000 and 10,000 infected at the moment. “That’s still a relatively small number – as these curves take off, they take off quite steeply – what you want to do is protect people in the most infectious period. “The actions we need to take is to delay the peak and to push the peak down. Reduce the number of cases at any one time – very important for the NHS – and it’s important because it pushes it into the summer months, where the NHS is less busy.”

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, praised work done so far by the NHS. He said: “The contain finishes from today. Fantastic work has been done in the NHS and public health – finding the early cases – isolating them with the consent of the people involved and following the transmission has pushed it out in time, the delay has already begun as a result of our colleagues and public spirit of people who came forward. “Now we come forward to the next phase, that is clear from the WHO declared this a global pandemic and today the four UK CMO’s agree we should raise the risk to “high”. “In terms of what can people do to have the smallest impact, and we need to do the right things at the right time, if people go to early, they become fatigued. This is going to be a long hall it is very important we do not start things in advance of need. “The things we can do now, we can not emphasise enough about washing hands. But the new things from today are to ask anybody with a continues and new cough or a temperature – we wish those people to stay at home for seven days. “The reason for this, is it helps to protect older or more vulnerable people…this helps to reduce the peak of the epidemic, making it easier for the NHS and health services. “It can also lead to increase delay – putting it further into the area where the NHS is under less pressure.”

The news comes as Nicola Sturgeon announced in a press conference earlier that the UK is currently in the delay phase of its response to coronavirus. The Scottish Government will now change the advice they give to the general public, however, despite vocal calls for schools to close, this is not to be initiated, but will remain under review. Ms Sturgeon said: “From tomorrow, if you have symptoms that are indicative of coronavirus you should stay at home for seven days.” The First Minister has also advised against mass gatherings of over 500 people. Ms Sturgeon has described the measures as designed to reduce the impact on emergency services, rather than from scientific advice.

In First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said of the mass gathering ban: “The view that the health secretary and I have come to is that there are wider issues to take account of here. “Mass gatherings require to be policed, they require to have emergency ambulance cover, they require the services of voluntary health services. “At a time when we need to be reducing the pressures on these frontline workers – in order to free them up to focus on the significant challenge that lies ahead – I do think it’s inappropriate that we continue as normal.” Coronavirus, yesterday, was deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the organisation, described being “deeply concerned” by “alarming levels of inaction” towards tackling the virus. The WHO leader said the change of classification to a pandemic was not changing the organisation’s advice on the matter.