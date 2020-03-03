Coronavirus UK tracker: Track LIVE spread of COVID-19 as Italy and Korea infections surge

CORONAVIRUS has seen a rapid uptick in infections with Italy and South Korea going into lockdown to stop the killer virus from spreading. Track live the spread of COVID-19 in the embedded map below.

Coronavirus disease (COVD-19) has infected more than 82,000 people worldwide after it first emerged in China last December. The epidemic has killed at least 2,801 and has now caught a second wind with new outbreaks in Italy, South Korea and Iran.

More than 450 people in Italy have been diagnosed with coronavirus and at least 11 have died, marking a new hotbed of infections in Europe. Officials have imposed strict quarantines on towns near Venice and Milan but the spread of infections has moved south. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned the number of infected is expected to rise. He said: “I was supposed by this explosion of cases. We will do everything we can to contain the contagion.” A second outbreak outside of China was found in South Korea, with at least 1,595 infections reported since December last year.

South Korea has reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths so far, prompting authorities to raise the alert level. President Moon Jae-in warned the country faces a “grave turning point”. He said: “The government will raise the alert level to the highest level according to experts’ recommendations.” A recent surge in infections was found near the city of Daegu in North Gyeongsang Province. Four new infections have also been confirmed in the UK on Sunday, February 23, after Britons travelling on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship were taken into quarantine in The Wirral.

Despite having a low mortality rate, fears of an imminent pandemic are on the rise.

As authorities scramble to contain the coronavirus, you can track the epidemic in real-time using the embedded map below. The interactive map from HERE Technologies charts out the number of confirmed infections around the globe. Hotspots are represented by orange circles and the bigger the circle, the more infected people are in that part of the world.

You can also hover over the circles for more information on the number of infected. Alternatively, you can try out the coronavirus tracker created by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, US. The tracker updates daily with information collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other agencies. The team behind the tracker said: “Our primary data source is DXY, an online platform run by members of the Chinese medical community, which aggregates local media and government reports to provide COVID-19 cumulative case totals in near real-time at the province level in China and country-level otherwise.

“Every 15 minutes, the cumulative case counts are updated from DXY for all provinces in China and affected countries and regions. “For countries and regions outside mainland China – including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan – we found DXY cumulative case counts to frequently lag other sources; we therefore manually update these case numbers throughout the day when new cases are identified. “To identify new cases, we monitor various twitter feeds, online news services, and direct communication sent through the dashboard.” The figures are then confirmed with official sources before the map is updated.

