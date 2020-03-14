Coronavirus UK: Will schools close as coronavirus cases surge to 590?

CORONAVIRUS cases are growing by the day in the UK, now reaching 590. But will schools close amid the coronavirus outbreak?

Coronavirus is spreading around the world now officially named a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), and in the last few days, cases in the UK have increased rapidly. Now, there are 560 confirmed cases of coronavirus – official name COVID-19 – across the UK.

Worldwide, there are more than 129,000 cases of COVID-19, of which 4.760 have died. The majority of these are in China, where the virus originated in December 2019. Now, there are 560 cases in the UK, of these 10 have died and 18 have recovered. The death toll from COVID-19 in the UK has now reached 10, with two deaths announced on Thursday. NHS England revealed the latest deaths were an 89-year-old at Charing Cross Hospital in London and a woman in her 60s at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Both had underlying health conditions.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said the vast majority of those diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK are “pretty well” but that they may “feel a bit rough for a few days”. She added: “We can expect a peak in cases, it has a relatively slow take off at the start, that’s where we are at the moment, it will start to rise quite sharply.” Asked when the rapid increase of infections might end, she said: “Within 10 to 14 days we will be likely to advise people with symptoms to self-isolate and we are expecting that start of the peak to come within that period.” Staying at home in self-isolation was “extremely effective in trying to move our epidemic curve forward”, she added. Dr Harries said cancelling big outdoor events like football matches would not necessarily be a decision supported by science. “The virus will not survive very long outside,” she said. “Many outdoor events, particularly, are relatively safe.”

Will UK schools close amid coronavirus outbreak? Some countries have taken measures to close schools and universities and even lockdown some areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus. England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has said school closures would have a “marginal effect” and so school closures would only happen if the outbreak reached the worst-case scenario. Some schools and universities in the UK have closed for deep cleaning following cases linked to them, however, none have been ordered to close by the Government. The UK could soon be moving to the delay phase of the Government’s four-step coronavirus plan – meaning social distancing including school closures could be considered.

Teachers have been told to prepare “home-learning packs” as the Government considers all options for containing and delaying the outbreak. Sporting events have also seen an impact, with the Six Nations postponing matches, Premier League footballers told not to shake hands and a series of rugby and football matches to be played in empty stadiums. However, if the virus reaches the worst-case scenario, Professor Whitty warned schools could close for “more than two months”. Last week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “goal was to keep schools open”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week revealed the Government’s four-step plan, and on Thursday it was announced the UK was heading towards phase two – the delay phase. This is likely to ask people to start taking preventative measures such as avoiding handshakes, avoiding areas with lots of people and working at home when possible. Those who have chronic illnesses and the elderly may be asked to stay home to avoid infection. According to government guidelines, if a pupil or member of staff is diagnosed with coronavirus, anyone who has been “in close face-to-face or touching contact” should self-isolate for 14 days.

Will parents get paid if they had to miss work to look after children? If schools close, this could cause a knock-on effect for workers as they may need to take time off to look after their children. Parents are entitled to “dependent leave” in order to look after their children without facing disciplinary action. However, this is not necessarily paid time off – as it depends on your agreement with your employer. One strategy could be to use holiday days in order to still get paid, however again this is at the discretion of your employer. You can take off up to 18 weeks’ unpaid leave before your child is 18.

