Coronavirus Update: American Red Cross Calls On Healthy Individuals To Donate Following ‘Severe Blood Shortage’

The American Red Cross on Tuesday said it was running short of supplies due to blood drives across the nation being canceled repeatedly amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It called on healthy individuals to come forward and donate blood in order to save lives.

“The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood,” it said on its website.

The organization said the closure of workplaces, college campuses and schools have led to the blood crisis, noting that over 80% of Red Cross’ blood supplies were supported by the drives held at those places. The closures have triggered nearly 86,000 fewer blood donations than usual as nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives were canceled across the U.S. as of Tuesday.

The widespread cancellations were a red flag to blood collection organizations and hospitals across the country. “This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer,” according to a statement.

“As a nation, this is a time where we must take care of one another including those most vulnerable among us in hospitals,” Gail McGovern, president and chief executive officer, American Red Cross, said. “One of the most important things people can do right now during this public health emergency is to give blood. If you are healthy and feeling well, please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible.”

It said it has implemented a new set of measures to ensure the safety of donors and staff in blood donation camps during the ongoing outbreak.