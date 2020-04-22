Coronavirus Update: An American Found Among 6 People In Cave, Hiding From COVID-19

An American is found staying with six others who tried to ride out the quarantine in a cave in India. They have since been sent to stay at an ashram in a city nearby. This ashram is famous since it was once home to the Beatles, who meditated there in 1968.

The American was accompanied by other nationalities, according to the NY Post. The group consisted of a French, a Ukrainian, a Turkish citizen and a Nepalese had been staying at the cave, located in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand state, since March 24, according to Police Inspector Rajenda Singh Kathait.

The group was living in a hotel in the Muni Ki Reti region, according to reports, but they’ve since moved to the cave when they ran out of money. They weren’t lacking in food and other supplies, though, as the Nepalese had been helping them with it. They also had some money left over to buy the essential items

They are part of 700 foreigners who found themselves trapped in Rishikesh. The government has since launched “Stranded in India,” a website designed for these foreigners, to find help.

The COVID-19 cases in India have been multiplying at a staggering rate. As per Morung Express, 1553 new cases had been recorded within 24 hours. The latest tally of the cases in the country stood at 17,275 last Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The health ministry added that there are 14,175 active cases out of that tally, with the death toll standing at 543. On the other hand, the number of recoveries far outweigh the deaths so far; the Ministry tracked 2,546 people, who have recovered from the virus and have since been discharged from the hospitals. There are also 77 foreigners who have been infected while in the country.

India has since been under a nationwide lockdown since late March. A few foreigners opted to stay, preferring to ride out the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The lockdown was previously scheduled to be lifted on April 15 but was extended until the first week of May.