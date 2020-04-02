Coronavirus Update: Costco Changes Store Hours

Costco (COST) is the latest retailer to make changes to its store hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced on Facebook that starting on Monday, its U.S. stores would be closing at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Stores will continue to remain open during normal hours on weekends.

Costco gas stations will also close early, with scheduled hours now ending at 7 p.m.

Costco has implemented a number of other changes to its stores, including holding dedicated senior hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at all of its U.S. and Canada stores. The pharmacy will also be open for those 60 and older during this time.

Costco said that its food court will maintain its normal operating schedule as well as its Business Centers.

In addition to keeping its stores clean, Costco has stopped serving food samples and reportedly has installed plexiglass at its checkouts to protect its employees from the coronavirus.

Shares of Costco stock were up 4.07% as of market close on Thursday.