Coronavirus Update: Expert Reveal How It Can Affect Your Pregnancy

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life in many countries to a grinding halt. Government officials in Italy, UK, France, Spain, and the US, have imposed measures to help prevent further spread of the virus. While any measure that will help stop the spread of COVID-19 is being welcomed, lacking the usual distractions can strain mental health. This risk of mental health strain is true for expectant mothers.

With the addition of the government of pregnant women to the vulnerable category, many of them have spent sleepless nights. Fortunately, a pregnancy expert has come out with an explanation and assurance that will ease the tension felt by these pregnant women.

Unfounded Worries And Anxiety

In the question of whether pregnant mothers should be worried or not, Lesly Gilchrist, co-founder of My Expert Midwife and a registered midwife herself, said their anxiety and worries are unfounded. She said that at present, there is no evidence that pregnant women are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 compared to any other person.

Ms. Gilchrist said that pregnant mothers are often young and in good health, which means they are likely to possess a good and strong immune system. She also added that when government authorities placed pregnant women in the vulnerable category, it was meant as a precautionary measure rather than susceptibility to infection. The pregnancy expert added that at this time, there is still not enough information to conclude how such infection can affect pregnant women.

A Coronavirus Outbreak Birth Plan

According to Ms. Gilchrist, the most important thing to do right now for pregnant women is to draw up a birth plan amid this crisis. It is a good idea to have your partner tag along with you to the hospital when you are already in labor. Before doing so, however, you need to check with the hospital on what their current rules are with regard to these things.

It is also a good idea to factor in the ongoing coronavirus crisis when drawing up your birth plan. Although precautions would have to be in place, your birth plan should be followed as closely as you could. You also need to be aware that because of the present health crisis, hospitals may have fewer midwives and doctors. This means you have to expect some changes and must immediately adapt to such variations.