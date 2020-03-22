Coronavirus Update: Google Cancelled I/O 2020 Developer Conference Completely Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Google has decided to cancel its I/O 2020 developer conference completely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The tech giant has released a statement confirming the cancellation of the event.

“Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with recent “shelter in place” orders by the local Bay Area counties — we sadly will not be holding I/O in any capacity this year,” read the statement issued by Google.

On March 3, the company announced that it canceled the in-person event. But, now, Google has completely called off the conference. “Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums,” it said.

Earlier, it was speculated that Google could organize a digital-only conference. But due to the shelter-in-place order in San Francisco By Area, the presenters and production staff cannot assemble to hold the event.

Meanwhile, the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in several events getting either postponed or canceled. Moreover, the deadly virus has killed several people. Google has developed an educational website centered around coronavirus. The newly-released website contains health information, data & insights, safety & prevention tips, and other COVID-19 related information. This new website comes after President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding Google developing a nationwide website for coronavirus testing centers.

However, this website does not have the COVID-19 testing screener.

The coronavirus death toll has reached 11,397, according to John Hopkins University. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is more than 275,000.

Italy reported 627 new deaths due to coronavirus on Friday. This is the country’s highest number in a single. The death toll in Italy is above 4,000. In the meantime, Spain reported more than 1,000 deaths so far because of the COVID-19 pandemic.