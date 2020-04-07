Coronavirus Update: Iceland’s Lab Suggests Half Of COVID-19 Positive Cases Showed No Symptoms

Iceland, one of the most popular travel destinations in the world, is now influencing how the world understands the deadly coronavirus via its large-scale testing. The key to controlling the deadly novel coronavirus is to create a more accurate picture of its spread via comprehensive testing.

As of now, Iceland has tested over 17,900 individuals for COVID-19, which is about 5% of the country’s entire population. While the high-risk and those exhibiting symptoms have been tested by the country’s National University Hospital, about 50% of them have been conducted by biopharma company decode Genetics.

More importantly, the deCODE’s screening program includes everybody, even those who aren’t exhibiting any symptoms as well as those who aren’t in quarantine currently. The company was doing it on behalf of the health agency and the chief epidemiologist.

deCODE, the subsidiary of U.S. biotech firm Amgen, has, by far, tested about 9,000 individuals for COVID-19.

“The results of the additional tests performed by deCODE have given an indication that efforts to limit the spread of the virus have been effective so far. Testing in the general population will continue to elicit a much clearer picture of the actual spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Iceland,” CNN quoted the government’s statement.

The findings of the study:

“Keep in mind that the screening is now randomized, but voluntary so there is some bias in the data. A randomized screening program has started and a blood serum screening for antibodies is planned,” CNN quoted the Directorate of Health said in a statement.

“The work has also helped researchers to visualize the spread of the virus. We can determine the geographic origin of the virus in every single [virus] in Iceland. There are specific, minor mutations for the virus that came from Italy, Austria and the UK. There was one that is specific to the west coast of the United States,” he added.