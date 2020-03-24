Coronavirus Update: MCM London Comic Con Postponed, Anime Central 2020 Canceled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed several countries. The administration restricts any large event leading to several events getting either postponed or canceled. The MCM London Comic Con has been postponed until July 2020 while the Anime Central 2020 convention has been called off.

MCM London Comic Con organized by Reedpop issued a statement confirming the delay of the convention.

“Having monitored the situation around COVID-19 constantly over these last few weeks, taking on board the feedback from the MCM community and this week’s advice from the UK Government regarding social distancing and avoiding crowds, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone MCM Comic Con London. The show is now scheduled to run from 10-12th July 2020 at the ExCeL, London.”

The organizers also mentioned that fans who bought tickets for the event can use it to attend the re-scheduled convention and no further action is required.

Elsewhere, Hyatt Regency O’Hare and Westin O’Hare informed the organizers of Anime Central convention that would not be able to hold the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was set to take place from May 15-17 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. People, who pre-registered for the event this year, will be able to attend next year’s convention. However, they can also opt for a refund by filling out a form by April 20, 2020. Meanwhile, artists and retailers are also eligible to showcase themselves next year or choose to get a refund.

The organizers of Anime Central announced that they have to cancel the event and will be back next year. “One of the options was to reschedule the event for later in the year; however, we came to the conclusion that the quality of the event would not be the same. In addition, it would also pull resources and planning time away from the next convention Anime Central 2021. Our 2021 convention will be held May 21-23, 2021.”

The coronavirus death toll has crossed 10,000 with more than 245,000 people tested positive with COVID-19.