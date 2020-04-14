Coronavirus Update: Reality Star Todd Chrisley Shared His Struggle With COVID-19

Todd Chrisley disclosed that he has actually acquired coronavirus and he’s obtaining better. The reality TV star shared his have problem with COVID-19 on his

podcast,”Chrisley Confessions.” The fact TV star said he had been fighting the infection for 3 weeks and also has actually been getting treatment in a hospital, CNN reported. He did reveal his hope that he would improve eventually, saying, “Hopefully, I will certainly improve each day, yet since right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cyndrical tubes. I am possibly regarding 70 to 75% of what I generally I am.”

Chrisley’s child, Savannah, shared on Instagram how she really felt about her daddy’s hospitalization, along with the moment they learned he declared for

the dreadful virus. Savannah created “I have never been so afraid in my life.” She confessed that she started obtaining worried immediately after her dad got ill. She included that she and also her daddy were “the most significant worriers of the bunch” and also that she and also her mom convinced Chrisley to enter into urgent treatment. He mosted likely to the healthcare facility proving signs of coronavirus and was instantly looked for it.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star as well as spouse Julie had shared their COVID-19 experience in their recent podcast. Chrisley did show signs that he was getting better by being able to go to the podcast. He also referenced his problem by stating “Can we speak about this b * tch called corona?”

Days prior to they found out Chrisley was contaminated by the lethal virus, he’s been fighting high fevers at 100 to 103 levels. His child shared exactly how he was able to go home and also do self-quarantine. A week later on, however, his test results returned favorable, which finally woke him up and decided that he should go to the medical facility to be treated.

Savannah discussed to her fans, and those that are seeing the podcast, the factor why their family chose to share her daddy’s condition. She– in addition to Todd and also Julie– encouraged everyone to remain at home as urged and also to exercise appropriate social distancing. She ended the message with a positive note, informing every person to “enjoy harder than ever before, (since) life is so short”.