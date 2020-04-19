Coronavirus Update: Spanish Doctors Discover Feet Lesions As Possible COVID-19 Symptom

Medical professionals have been looking for ways to differentiate COVID-19 cases from similar and other respiratory illnesses since the early days of the deadly virus’ outbreak. Many of them helped identify signs that could pinpoint whether the patient may have coronavirus infection or are suffering from other illnesses.

Coronavirus Symptoms

While it is now common knowledge that typical symptoms of COVID-19 infection are high temperature and cough, the same holds true for other ailments like the common cold and seasonal flu. In some instances, even severe allergies share similar symptoms. Up until now, the best way to find out if one does or does not have coronavirus infection is by getting tested for COVID-19.

Health experts in Spain, however, think they may have discovered another early symptom of coronavirus infection and it is something that is not present in other respiratory illnesses. Researchers found that several COVID-19 patients there have started developing small, but clearly visible, lesions on the lower part of their limbs.

According to the health experts, the lesions can be present even in confirmed COVID-19 that does not have any other symptoms. They said that the cause of the lesions is unknown but that they heal on their own. Spanish doctors say this new discovery could help medical professionals detect new cases of COVID-19 infection.

Detection Is A Major Challenge

A statement has been issued by the Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges explaining details about the unusual symptom. The translated Spanish statement read, “They are purple lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains) which usually appear on the toes and normally heal without leaving a mark.”

Deciding as to who is infected with COVID-19 has been a huge challenge for medical professionals. Health experts also believe that the deadly virus can be transmitted from one person to the next even without symptoms. With the discovery of lesions on the feet, doctors now have a different way of spotting positive cases.

A Likely Alarm Bell

According to European doctors, the lesions are easily visible and quick to find. They also disappear and heal fully after a couple of days with no medical intervention needed. Spanish health experts are starting to call these lesions as alarm bells of new COVID-19 infections, or in a manner of speaking, a red flag on the lower limbs. Doctors say there is no indication at present that the lesions may be harmful. If they can use them to detect COVID-19 cases early on, it can be a huge boost to them.

European health experts, however, are not clear about how common this symptom is among COVID-19 patients but it did confirm such lesions have been observed in numerous European COVID-19 cases. Researchers also said that they still need additional data and more cases to establish the link between the deadly virus and this strange symptom.