Coronavirus Update: US Reports 1,344 Casualties; Most COVID-19 Deaths In One Day

A total of 1,344 deaths have been reported due to coronavirus in the U.S. on Saturday. With more and more people getting diagnosed with COVID-19, this is the most deaths recorded in one day in the country.

With 1,344 deaths, the U.S. recorded its largest death toll in one day, CNN reported. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said at a White House briefing that the country would see a lot of death due to coronavirus.

“This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week — and there will be a lot of death, unfortunately,” Trump said.

During the press briefing, he announced that 1000 medical military personnel are set to be deployed to New York City in the fight against coronavirus.

New York City continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The governor’s office reported that the confirmed cases have almost doubled since last week, CNBC reported. As of Saturday, the state reported 3,565 coronavirus deaths, and 113,704 people remained COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has donated 1,000 ventilators to New York state. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York tweeted and thanked the Chinese government, Joe Tsai, Jack Ma, the Tsai Foundation, Consul General Huang, and the Jack Ma Foundation.

Governor Kate Brown of Oregon also extended the state’s support by donating 140 ventilators to the state.

“New York needs more ventilators, and we are answering their call for help.

We’ll be sending 140 ventilators to help NY because Oregon is in a better position right now. We must do all that we can to help those on the front lines of this response,” Brown tweeted.

In these challenging times, Cuomo also announced that he would be signing an Executive Order to allow medical students who were scheduled to graduate this spring to begin practicing immediately. He said New York needs the help of these young doctors.