Coronavirus Update: WHO, FIFA Team Up Against COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) and FIFA teamed up to launch a campaign to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Called “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus,” the campaign focuses on five key steps that people can easily follow.

The video campaign involves 28 football players and is being published in 13 languages on player and FIFA digital channels. By enlisting the help of world-renowned football players, the hope is that more people around the world will take to heart the very simple steps that can actually prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We need teamwork to combat the coronavirus,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “FIFA has teamed up with WHO because health comes first. I call upon the football community worldwide to join us in supporting this campaign to pass the message even further. Some of the greatest players to have played the beautiful game have put their names to the campaign and are united in their desire to pass the message to kick out COVID-19.”

The football players involved in the video campaign include Lionel Messi, Carli Lloyd, Park Ji-sung, Jared Borgetti, Alisson Becker, Asako Takakura and Youri Djorkaeff.

Apart from the partnering with WHO on the campaign, FIFA has also pledged $10 million for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Hands, Elbow, Face, Distance, and Feel

The campaign focuses on the five key steps that experts have been reiterating since the beginning of the outbreak: hands, elbows, face, distance, feel.

The first step is frequent handwashing with soap and water or an alcohol solution for at least 20 seconds to kill the virus that could be on people’s hands. This is followed by proper coughing etiquette, which entails coughing or sneezing onto a bent elbow or a tissue then disposing the tissue properly and immediately washing hands.

The next step is to remember to avoid touching the face, especially around the eyes, nose, and mouth to prevent the virus that we may have picked up from surfaces from entering the body. Maintaining a safe distance of at least one meter from other people is the next important thing to remember so as to avoid breathing in any droplets that a person in close proximity might have emitted.

Lastly, anyone who feels ill should just stay home. Anyone who experiences symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention but they have to call in advance to that they will be directed to the right medical facility. This protects both the patient as well as others.