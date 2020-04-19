Coronavirus USA Death Count, Cases: Breaking Down The Latest Hotspots As Some Areas Look To Reopen

The United States still has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with some parts of the country looking to reopen their economies. As of Saturday at 11:25 a.m, there are 706,832 cases of the virus in the U.S., with the domestic death toll at 37,084.

Researchers say four states may be able to open as soon as May 4: Vermont, West Virginia, Montana and Hawaii, based on information from a model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Dr. Christopher Murray, the creator of the model, said that Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah, Arkansas and Oklahoma may need to wait until June or July to open up their states, as they are still dealing with outbreaks.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed that cases spiked in Oklahoma by 53% over the past week, with infections jumping 60% in Arkansas, 74% in Nebraska, 82% in Iowa and 205% in South Dakota.

Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming all currently do not have stay-at-home orders.

Ohio, one of the first states to close down bars and restaurants, announced this week that the state would begin reopening some non-essential businesses on May 1.

“Ohioans have done a great job, you all have done a phenomenal job,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. “You have, it would appear, flattened the curve.” Companies would still have to enforce social distancing protocols and provide protective equipment, such as masks.

President Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency, holding daily press briefings on the crisis. He recently tweeted: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA”, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA.” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia all have Democrat governors and are considered potential swing states in the 2020 presidential election.