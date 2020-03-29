Coronavirus USA: Evangelical College Welcomes Students Back From Spring Break Amid Outbreak

Liberty University, an evangelical college in Lynchburg, Virginia, welcomed back about 1,900 students from spring break amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, drawing criticism from state and local authorities, as well as one of the school’s professors.

“They were talking about being glad to be back,” Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. said in a statement Monday. “I was joking about how they pretty much had the whole place to themselves, and told all of them to enjoy it.”

Falwell defended the decision, as he believes that students should be able to still access the dorms. He also said that by keeping residence halls open, it would help international students who are unable to return home.

The move quickly drew criticism from authorities, along with a professor at the university.

“I was very surprised and disappointed to later learn of President Falwell’s most recent decision to allow students back on campus,” Lynchburg Mayor Treny Tweedy said in a statement.

“Falwell’s lack of concern does nothing to mitigate these students likely becoming vectors of the pathogen roaming around Liberty’s campus and the Lynchburg community, interacting with professors and staff and other townspeople,” Liberty University English professor Marybeth Davis Baggett wrote in an op-ed for Religion News Service.

The university has claimed that it is “in compliance of all state restrictions related to COVID-19.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has closed all K-12 schools in the state, as a measure to contain the virus. Most of Liberty University’s programs have been moved online to comply with state regulations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Jerry Falwell Jr. is the son of Jerry Falwell, the televangelist who founded Liberty University. Falwell Jr. has peddled a conspiracy theory that North Korea and China worked together to create the coronavirus. He is also a staunch supporter of President Trump.

In December 2015, Falwell Jr. made anti-Muslim comments that drew widespread criticism.