Coronavirus USA: French DJ David Guetta Relief Concert Crowd Broken Up By Miami Police

Miami police on Saturday broke up a crowd that had gathered for a concert being put on by French DJ David Guetta and streamed in an effort to raise money for coronavirus relief. The two-hour concert, dubbed “United at Home” and hosted in partnership with the Miami Downtown Authority, drew a crowd of around 200 onlookers.

“Gather all of your belongings and vacate the area,” police could be heard saying in a video taken during the incident.

Florida prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people. Authorities intervened after receiving a video of the crowd breaking social distancing guidelines. No arrests or altercations took place, according to the Miami police.

“Everyone so far has been cooperative,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Guetta’s benefit was still considered a success, drawing over 9 million viewers on Facebook and over 2 million views on YouTube. Approximately $700,000 was raised for four non-profit charities, including Feeding South Florida.

The concert was seen by many downtown onlookers from their balconies, which was acknowledged by Guetta.

“Everyone on your balconies,” yelled Guetta.

Guetta, 52, has been quarantined at his Miami condo, while his children are in London.

Johns Hopkins University reports that Florida has seen over 26,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 789 reported deaths, 215 of which were from the Miami-Dade area.