Coronavirus Warning: This Sign On Your Lips May Indicate COVID-19 Infection

The main symptoms of coronavirus infection include having a fever and experiencing a new, continuous cough. If you observe these symptoms, it is your duty and obligation to go on self-isolation. You are not, however, required to inform healthcare professionals that you are self-isolating.

According to official government advisory, feeling these symptoms require you to stay at home for seven days, particularly if you have a high temperature. This means you feel hot to touch, particularly on your back or chest. As regards a new and continuous cough, this means you have been coughing with no letup for over an hour, or you have several of these cough bouts every day.

A Worsening Case

While government guidelines require you to stay at home and not to go to the doctor, hospital, or pharmacy, you may need to call NHS 111 if your condition worsens. The same thing also applies if your situation does not improve after seven days.

It is also vital to seek medical advice if you start showing unusual symptoms, like having bluish lips. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, seeing this symptom is an emergency, and you need to call 999 at this point.

When To Call Emergency Services

Because of the extreme strain of NHS resources due to the coronavirus outbreak, the health service has issued guidelines on what to do when you see typical symptoms appear. There are several scenarios, however, that warrants the need to use emergency services.

One of these scenarios is if you are showing signs of suffering from a heart attack. This includes feeling pain on your chest as if there is squeezing or a heavyweight in the center of your chest. Another scenario if you are showing symptoms of a stroke. Warning signs include the drooping of the face on one side, inability to hold your hands up, and finding difficulty when speaking.

The third scenario is if you are having severe breathing difficulties, gasping for air, and not being able to speak up, feeling choked, or your lips turning blue. Other scenarios include heavy bleeding that will not stop, and severe head injuries caused by a serious accident.