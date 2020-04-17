Coronavirus wrap: Quins quiet on Kunatani, golf…

Harlequins are refusing to comment on reports that their utility player Semi Kunatani is one of two Fijian rugby players arrested for failing to self-isolate when returning to the country.

The players have not been named by the federation or by police but the Fiji Sun reported one was the 29-year-old Kunatani, who signed for the Gallagher Premiership side after a three-year stint at Toulouse.

A spokesman for Harlequins said no comment would be forthcoming at this time and it remains a matter for the police and authorities in Fiji.

Fiji Rugby chief executive John O’Connor said: “We strongly condemn the behaviour of these two players and their disregard for lawful instructions to self-isolate themselves.

“The Fiji Rugby family wants to put on record our great disappointment at the irresponsible behaviour of these two players putting their families and other Fijians at risk.”

The European Tour has confirmed the postponement of its events in Morocco and Stockholm in June.

The Trophee Hassan II, scheduled for Rabat from June 4, and the Scandinavian

Mixed, from June 11, will be rescheduled at a later date.

In addition, the Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour, which was due to run concurrently with the Trophee Hassan II, has also been postponed.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, whose club said over the weekend they would lose £50million if the season was not finished, defended the position of players and the time it was taking to reach an agreement on a way forward.

“The idea of making things happen at the flick of a switch is just not

feasible. There is a lot more to it,” he told talkSPORT.

“I can assure everyone who is listening, I know for a fact that individual

players are doing things from their own pockets for different causes.

“You have to be careful and remind people that a lot of players are giving a

lot at the minute.”

Tyson Fury has vowed to emerge as a “different person” from the crisis and admitted the ongoing pandemic has put his future in boxing into

perspective.

Fury, who has fought a well-documented battle with mental health issues, says

talk of a third meeting with Deontay Wilder must be put on hold as priority is

given to coming through the current lockdown.

Fury told talkSPORT: “You can take positives out of every negative, and the

positive I can take out of this one is that I get to spend a lot more time with

my family.

“In the couple of weeks I’ve been locked down I’ve had time to focus on the

things that really matter in my life. I think I’ll come back a different person

and I think I’ll have a different mindset.”