Costco Hour Changes: Wholesale Retailer Adds Senior Hours During Coronavirus Pandemic

Costco (COST) has announced that has changed its hours to give additional time for senior shoppers, aged 60 and older, to shop in its stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

The dedicated senior hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. During this time, the Costco pharmacy will also be open for these shoppers.

Costco said in its announcement that its food court will maintain normal operating hours as well as its Business Centers.

Costco has seen a “surge” in demand for certain stores products during the coronavirus outbreak. The wholesale retailer has worked to limit the number of customers in its stores at any one time and is asking all consumers and employees to practice social distancing.

The company has reduced some its services and implemented limits on certain high-demand items to ensure that more consumers are able to have these essentials, it said.

Shares of Costco stock were down 0.35% as of 2:27 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.