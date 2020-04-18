Costco, Instacart Partner For Prescription Delivery: Here’s How It Works

Costco (COST) customers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, New York, Washington, and Washington, D.C., can now receive their prescriptions directly from the pharmacy without ever leaving their homes.

Costco has partnered up with grocery delivery service Instacart for the prescription delivery, with nearly 200 pharmacies participating in the program, which will roll out nationwide in the coming months.

To have a prescription delivered, Costco customers will receive a text message from the pharmacy telling them that their prescription is ready. In the text, there will be a link with an option to schedule the delivery of the prescription to their home.

Customers just need to click the link, which will redirect them to the Costco website, where they can then confirm their prescriptions. Customers can also sign into their Costco account at this time, and add groceries to their prescription order, allowing for delivery of all the items to their house through Instacart.

Instacart offers contactless delivery for most medications, allowing for the scanning of a customer’s ID for verification without a signature. Customers must be over the age of 18 to have prescriptions delivered and will need to enter their date of birth at the time of delivery, along with presenting a valid ID.

Prescriptions will be delivered in a sealed, tamper-proof bag and can be scheduled for delivery up to one week in advance.

Instacart and Costco began a test pilot of the prescription delivery service over the last few months in Southern California and Washington, announcing the expansion on Thursday.

Shares of Costco stock were down 1.88% as of 3:09 p.m. EDT on Friday.