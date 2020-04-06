Costco Temporary Membership Changes: Wholesale Retailer Limits Customers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Costco (COST) has made more changes to its stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

The wholesale retailer is now only allowing no more than two people per membership inside its stores at any one time. The new memberships change will go into effect on Friday.

“This temporary change is for the safety of our members and employees, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” Costco said in a Facebook post.

Beyond the new changes to its membership, Costco has also reduced its store hours and added designated senior hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Costco Pharmacies will be open during this time, but the Food Court will be closed.

The company’s new hours have stores closing at 6:30 p.m. to allow for more time to restock shelves and sanitize stores. Weekend hours will remain the same.

Costco gas stations are also closing earlier at 7 p.m.