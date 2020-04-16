Could Justin Amash Run For President? Former Republican Mulls White House Bid Against Trump

With the election just over 200 days away, Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., said Monday that he is considering a run for the White House against President Trump. The 39-year-old congressman had long been viewed as a potential candidate after leaving the Republican party and for his vote to impeach Trump.

“Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option,” Amash tweeted in response to Trump’s comments that he has total authority as President to reopen the U.S. economy.

“Please be you,” a Twitter user responded.

“Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week,” Amash replied.

Born to Arab Christian parents, Amash was considered a rising star in the Republican party after he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010. Amash, who represents a district of western Michigan that includes Grand Rapids, helped found the House Freedom Caucus, which was intended to be a successor to the old Tea Party-era Liberty Caucus.

But in 2019 Amash began to sour on the Republican party amid rising political turmoil, claiming “modern politics is trapped in a partisan death spiral.” On July 4, he announced he was an independent and called for Trump’s impeachment after the release of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment,” he tweeted in May. The report was frequently referred to by the name of the special counsel in charge of the investigation, Robert Mueller.

In response, Trump called Amash a “loser” and a “total lightweight.” Amash in the past has labeled Trump a “childish bully” and accused the President of succumbing to the D.C. establishment.

There had been talk that Amash would announce his candidacy in 2019 but he refrained from entering the race as other conservatives had short-lived campaigns. Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld on March 18 ended his bid for the Republican presidential nomination. Other Republican candidates included Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford.

There has also been speculation this week that billionaire businessman Mark Cuban could make a White House bid.

Democrat Joe Biden is currently President Trump’s main challenger. Biden on Tuesday was endorsed by former President Barack Obama. A recent Quinnipiac University national poll shows Biden ahead of Trump by 8 points.

Candidates have been forced to campaign digitally, with in-person rallies canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.