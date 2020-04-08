Could Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Be Facing Financial Trouble? Experts Spill Details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have to hold off on their charity endeavors for financial reasons. “The HeirPod” speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have new monetary concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic and having to fund their own security.

“For Harry and Meghan, on top of the difficulties that they’ve had with the press, there has been this sort of underlying issue of who pays for security moving forward,” “HeirPod” podcast host and ABC royal contributor Omid Scobie said. “It is something the couple were very mindful of that from March 31 that it would have to be done by themselves.”

Scobie pointed out that the couple had even offered to pay back the renovation costs for their home in Britain in order to avoid further criticism from outsiders. He added that it doesn’t surprise him that they are also paying for their own security.

CTV’s Laney Lui, who guest-starred on the podcast, added: “Security is not cheap…For them, you’re dealing with at least multiple personnel and round-the-clock and having to account for travel and certain expenses. So this goes back to everybody’s curiosity about what their future plans are going to be because they’re gonna have to have a pretty significant income in order to cover that plus their lifestyle.”

Scobie shared that he believes this may have guided the couple’s decisions when it comes to their future philanthropic endeavors.

“I think that’s perhaps…why they didn’t go down the route of starting a foundation because they don’t have sort of an unlimited fund behind them to start something like that,” he explained. “They would have had to fundraise alongside raising their own money as well because they have spent the past few years not earning a living. That work that they do for the royal family doesn’t really come with a salary, per se.”

As previously reported, Meghan and Harry are not building a foundation, but rather a “non-profit entity.” In a statement on the Sussex Royal website, they revealed that said entity would “develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally.”

Furthermore, Lui and Scobie noted that the current COVID-19 crisis has likely further complicated things for the couple.

“It’s going to be tough for them certainly for these few months ahead,” Scobie said, as noted by Express. “No one really knows when there is sort of an end date to this. This could be something that follows us for some time. That will, of course, provide different obstacles to the couple that they weren’t expecting.”

As previously reported, prior to their exit as senior members of the British royal family, the Duke and Duchess used their last post on their Sussex Royal Instagram account to address how society can come together to cope with the pandemic.

“What’s most important right now is the health and well being of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” they wrote. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.”