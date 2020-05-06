Could the Melbourne Cup be CANCELLED? Doubts cast over the ‘race that stops the nation’

This year’s Melbourne Cup could be in jeopardy after the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to other highlights of the Australian social calendar.

The cancellation of the Royal Melbourne Show, at a cost of $250 million to the economy, triggered fresh doubts about this year’s spring racing season.

Around 100,000 people pack out Flemington Racecourse every year for the Melbourne Cup, the highlight of the racing calendar, but it could look dramatically different this year.

No dates have been announced for this season, with the calendar release pushed back as officials scramble to work out a plan to ensure it can go ahead.

The delay is due to uncertainty about what will happen to mass gatherings in the coming months, with big-scale events still banned under COVID-19 restrictions.

Programming of race meeting for the season, which is due to begin on August 1, as well as details of prize money and races will be released at a later – and as yet, unknown – date.

Several big events, such as the Royal Easter Show and winter concerts and festivals have already been cancelled.

Racing Victoria (RV) said ‘no final decisions’ had been made about the final programming, as officials had no idea whether spectators would be allowed.

But it insisted that it planned to go ahead with the carnival, and was already implementing strict biosecurity protocols at ongoing races.

‘It is our intention to conduct the 2020 Spring Racing Carnival which will be based on the highly successful historical program,’ a spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘However we don’t need to make any decisions on the final programming of race meetings and races across Victoria, including related prizemoney, until at least June given the current uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions.

‘In particular the situation regarding crowds which are currently banned from race meetings.’

RBV confirmed it was taking into account all prospective COVID-19 restrictions, including whether it will be forced to go ahead without crowds.

‘This includes the likely COVID-19 restrictions, whether crowds are permitted or not, broadcasting arrangements, wagering considerations and the events calendar,’ she added.

Officials said it was too early to make the decision, and they were instead focused on continuing the current racing season safely, which included strict biosecurity protocols.

It said its safety procedures went ‘over and above’ all current directives, guidelines and advice from the Victorian Government.

There are even doubts as to whether international horses will be allowed to run in the spring racing carnival, raising the prospect of an all-Australian cup for the first time in decades.

The Swan Hill Cup Carnival, due to start on June 1, has already been reduced from three days to one, with racing already being conducted in Victoria with strict biosecurity measures.

In consultation with the Swan Hill Jockey Club (SHJC) and Country Racing Victoria, the carnival was watered down to consolidate the Carnival into a nine-race program on Sunday, 7 June.

For events likely to still go ahead, punters could see massive changes compared to previous years’ events.

Social distancing is likely to still be in place, meaning crowds could be limited, forced to stand apart of absent all together.

Six-time Melbourne Cup-winning owner Lloyd Williams said that if international horses were banned it could affect the quality of the race.

‘Local horses, there are three or four local horses who would be competitive with overseas horses, but [there’s] not a lot of depth locally,’ he told the Age.

‘There are three or four horses at least [that are] overseas [that are] already planning for the Melbourne Cup. It’s been an 18-month plan.

‘And at the [current] time, there will be 10-14 coming down if allowed.’

Victoria Racing Club chief executive Neil Wilson already confirmed it is looking at a number of options to ensure the Melbourne Cup goes ahead ‘in some shape’.

But officials said it is still too early to tell how any COVID-19 restrictions could impact the November event.

A spokeswoman for Victoria Racing Club told Daily Mail Australia it was ‘not possible to say with any certainty exactly how the global COVID-19 pandemic may impact the Melbourne Cup Carnival this far out from the event’.

We are planning for the Lexus Melbourne Cup to proceed on the first Tuesday in November, as it has for almost 160 years,’ she said.

‘We are planning for a number of different scenarios for the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival so that we can emerge from this crisis and remain one of the nation’s greatest events that bolsters not only Victoria’s tourism, hospitality and retail sectors, but the spirits of a nation.’

It is only the third time in its 165-year history that the Royal Melbourne Show has been cancelled, disappointing thousands of staff, volunteers and trainers.

With around 10,000 animals involved in the show, run by the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria (RASV), it takes months of planning.

‘We’re different from other events, we can’t pop up again in a month of two months,’ RASV chief executive Brad Jenkins said.

‘The COVID-19 health crisis is unprecedented and the ongoing social distancing measures and mass gathering restrictions mean that in the best interest of public health, we are unable to plan and deliver the 2020 Royal Melbourne Show.

‘It was important to decide on the Royal Melbourne Show now, as many sponsors, exhibitors and competitors spend months preparing for the show.’

It was first cancelled in 1915 and then in WWII between 1940-1945.

More than 100,000 visitors attend the Royal Melbourne Show over 11 days each year and contributes more than $244 million annually to Victoria’s economy.

The 2021 show will be planned for September 23 to October 3

It follows the cancellation of the Adelaide Royal, Brisbane Ekka and Sydney Royal Easter Show earlier this year due to COVID-19

Over in Europe, racing has been shutdown completely, which could make it difficult for stables to assess any potential winners for the Melbourne Cup.

In 2019, Vow and Declare – trained in Flemington – won the race.

But the next three finishers were all internationally trained.

The circumstances will rely on decisions made by the Victorian government in the coming months, which has been particularly cautious about coronavirus.

Its state government is remaining prudent and has not announced any relaxation of lockdown laws, and will instead review them on May 11.

This is despite recording significantly fewer cases than New South Wales, which from Friday is allowing two people to visit other households.

May 11 is when the state of emergency ends, and also when the national cabinet is meeting to discuss any country-wide changes to the rules.

The rules staying in place in Victoria mean that people are still not allowed to leave home for non-essential reasons, and gatherings of more than two people are banned.

Essential reasons include going to work which can’t be done from home, buying groceries, doing exercise, caring for others or attending a medical appointment.

Despite just two new cases of coronavirus being confirmed overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews has defended his move to continue the stay-at-home policy.

‘This is not about doing what’s popular, it’s about doing what’s right,’ he said on Tuesday.