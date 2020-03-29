‘Council Of Dads’ Premiere: Here’s How You Know The Cast

Spring drama premieres have become a staple on television, especially on NBC, and that isn’t changing in 2020, as the network premieres its newest series, “Council of Dads.”

Like other series before it, this new spring drama will try to pull at viewers’ heartstrings but also fill them with heartwarming moments. According to a synopsis, “The Perry family comes together to deal with dad Scott Perry’s (Tom Everett Scott) health crisis. Scott reveals he has a plan to create a ‘Council of Dads’ that would be there for the family if anything should happen to him.”

Naturally, for a show that’s sure to have some big and heavy moments, an impressive cast is necessary. Here’s who will be bringing the Perry family and the rest of the characters to life.

Emjay Anthony as Theo Perry

Though just 16, Anthony has made a name for himself as an actor. Some of his movie credits include roles in “It’s Complicated” (2009) and Dylan in “Bad Moms” and “A Bad Moms Christmas.” He also starred as Adam Leon on six episodes of “Rake.”

Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry

Callies is likely best known by fans for her roles as Lori Grimes on “The Walking Dead,” Katie Bowman on “Colony” and Sarah Tancredi on “Prison Break.”

Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills

O’Neill’s extensive career has included roles as Secret Service Agent Ron Butterfield on “The West Wing,” Gary Clark on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Richard Barkley in “Dallas Buyers Club,” Nick Ford in “Bates Motel” and Lonnie Mencken in “Scandal.”

J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post

Richards previously starred as Charles Gunn in “Angel,” Ford in “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” and Deathlok in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Tom Everett Scott as Scott Perry

Everett Scott, who is guest-starring on the show, may best be known for his roles as Guy Patterson in “That Thing You Do!,” Jason in “Because I Said So,” Detective Russell Clarke on “Southland,” William on “Reign,” Kevin Duval on “Scream: The TV Series” and Mr. Down on “13 Reasons Why.”

Steven Silver as Evan Norris

Silver hasn’t been a household name for long, but fans are certainly sure to recognize him from his role as Marcus Cole on “13 Reasons Why.”

Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle

Standen is best known for his previous roles as Gawain on “Camelot,” Rollo on “Vikings” and Gabriel Taylor on “Mirage.”

Thalia Tran as Charlotte Perry

Tran is a newcomer to the scene, best known for the roles of Raina in “Little” and Linda in “Tiny Feminists.”

Michele Weaver as Luly Perry

Weaver is best known for her roles as Amber Gray in “The Cost of Living,” and 1997-Nuri in “Love Is__.”

“Council of Dads” premieres March 24 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.