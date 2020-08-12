Council Tax warning: Band could change if you start or stop working from home

COUNCIL TAX can make up a significant outgoing when it comes to household bills, and members of the public may want to be aware that changes to the property or a person’s lifestyle could affect the Council Tax band.

To work out Council Tax, there are three things which are required. These are the valuation band for the home in England or Wales, or in Scotland, how much the local council charges for that particular band, and whether or not the billplayer can get a discount or exemption from the full bill.

Additionally, it may be that a person on a low income or who receives benefits could get a Council Tax Reduction. This is what was formerly known as Council Tax Benefit. It is possible to challenge the Council Tax band, should the billplayer think their home is in the wrong valuation band. It may be that a property is revalued and put into a different band, in some circumstances.

This is something that is flagged on the government website. Addressing changes that may affect a person’s Council Tax band, GOV.UK lists examples such as: “You demolish part of your property and do not rebuild it

You alter your property to create two or more self-contained units, for example an annexe – each unit will have its own band

You split a single property into self-contained flats

You convert flats into a single property

You start or stop working from home

The previous owner made changes to your property

There are significant changes to your local area, like a new road being built

A similar property in your area has its Council Tax band changed.”

Clearly, the guidance states that starting or stopping working from home could mean a property is revalued and put into a different band. Further information on this can be found under the Working at Home section of the business rates guidance. GOV.UK states that usually a person wouldn’t need to pay business rates for a home-based business if they sell goods by post, or use a small part of their home for the business. An example of the latter is using a bedroom as an office.

“You may need to pay business rates as well as Council Tax if: Your property is part business and part domestic, for example if you live above your shop

You sell goods or services to people who visit your property

You employ other people to work at your property

You’ve made changes to your home for your business, for example converted a garage to a hairdresser’s.” It is possible to enquire as to whether making changes to a property would affect the Council Tax band. This can be done by contacting the Valuation Office Agency (VOA).