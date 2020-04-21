‘Counting On’ Star Jill Duggar Shares Her Boys’ Bunk Bed: ‘They’re Thrilled About It’

Jill Duggar shares her boys’ bunk bed on social media and how they’re enjoying it during the coronavirus lockdown.

The “Counting On” star shared a snap of her boys’ bunk bed on Instagram. In the photo are her sons Israel David and Samuel Scott taking their respective space on their new beds.

“The boys finally got a bunk bed and they’re thrilled about it!” she wrote in the caption.

In her post, the former “19 Kids and Counting” star encouraged her followers to share their bunk bed stories. She also shared that she and her husband Derick Dillard were debating on whether it was time to move the two boys and they were glad they did.

Several of Jill’s followers shared their memorable moments with their bunk beds. Many recalled their childhood memories with it.

“Be sure to check the screws/bolts every once in a while. My sister and I had a similar one and after rough housing on the top bunk it fell down. [laughing emoji] I thought it was fun, my mum did not,” ksplitintwok wrote.

“Bunk beds are cool, but I always worry that if I were in the bottom bunk I’d end up getting smashed,” chelseabeck1126 added.

“I remember growing up and me and my sister were super excited to get a bunk bed,” another follower commented.

Meanwhile, several also praised Jill’s idea of getting a bunk bed for her two sons. They agreed that getting one saves a lot of space.

“So much easier and takes up less room!“ mrs.misty28 wrote.

“Really frees up alot of space in the room!” another added.

Meanwhile, in another post, Jill shared how they celebrated Israel’s 5th birthday. Her eldest son turned 5 on April 6. According to her, the coronavirus pandemic changed their plans, but they are still blessed and are “trying to make lemonades from lemons.” Jill added that her son was a great sport about the non-traditional celebration and has received lots of gifts for several days from their family.

In 2019, Jill’s fans were upset when she posted about “Kama Sutra” on her fifth wedding anniversary with Derick. Jill and her siblings were raised in a conservative family, so many were surprised when they noticed the book in one of her photos.

“Bible open in the background, Kama Sutra and massage oil in the foreground…just weird. Why oh why do you feel the need to post this?” one fan asked.

Not everyone was offended though. Some defended Jill and said that sex was a given because the couple is married with two kids.