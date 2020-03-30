Country music star Joe Diffie dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Country music legend Joe Diffie has died of the Covid-19 coronavirus, aged 61. The ‘Pickup Man’ singer was diagnosed with the deadly illness only two days before his death.

Diffie’s PR team broke the news of his passing on Sunday afternoon. The Nashville star went public with his diagnosis on Friday, telling fans that he was “under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment.”

He reminded his followers to “be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

Diffie rose to fame in the 1990s, dominating the country scene during the decade. His debut single, ‘Home’, was his first No. 1 hit, and a string of chart-topping releases followed, including ‘If the Devil Danced,’ ‘Third Rock From the Sun,’ and ‘Pickup Man.’

The singer earned a Grammy award for collaborating on the 1998 song ‘Same old Train,’ alongside a lineup of country music royalty, including Ricky Skaggs and Merle Haggard.

Diffie had been married four times and has five children. Outside the studio he has been praised for raising money for mentally and physically impaired children. 

