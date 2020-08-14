Couple arrested after one-week-old baby found dead in bucket of tar

Police in Texas have arrested a couple after the body of their one-week-old son was found in a five-gallon bucket of tar.

Roland, 42, and Donna Grabowski, 41, are facing child abandonment and tampering with evidence charges following the death of their son.

Deputies from Collin County Sheriff have now launched an investigation into the tragedy and say further charges are likely.

The couple claim they found baby Micah dead in their bed on July 31 in a suspected case of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

The couple declined to report the baby’s death to authorities and instead decided to hide his corpse.

“They took the child and wrapped him in a blanket and submerged him into a five gallon bucket of tar and put him in a shed behind the residence,’ Sheriff Jim Skinner told WFAA.

“I’ve been in this business over 30 years and I’ve seen a lot of crazy things but this is the first time I’ve found a dead infant in a bucket of tar…and hopefully the last.”

An autopsy is being conducted by the Collin County Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say they were called to the Grabowskis’ home on Saturday morning amid reports of ‘suspicious circumstances’.

The couple were eventually tracked down but refused to cooperate with police and initially claimed baby Micah was staying with their friends.

Donna Grabowski claimed that the baby had been born in an hospital but records failed to corroborate this.

The horrifying discovery was made when police obtained a search warrant and examined the home.

Detectives found Micah Grabowski submerged in a bucket of tar in a shed behind the home.

Donna Grabowski is currently being held on a $1m (£756k) bond while her husband is on a $925,000 (£700k) bond. Both are being held in the Collin County Detention Facility.