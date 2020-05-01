Couple renovate their entire 1940s-style house with $50,000

12 SHARES Share Tweet

A couple who bought their first house two-and-a-half years ago have transformed it into their dream space and shared tips on how to do the majority of the work yourself.

Interior designer Kacey Berry, 25, and cabinet maker Corey Pyle, 22, purchased the budget-friendly property in Victoria, Australia, because it was in a central location on a large block with a shed.

‘The house was run down, outdated and needed a lot of work, from floors on a lean to ceilings sagging and everything in between,’ Kacey told FEMAIL.

‘We purchased the house because of the character it held in its interior, which was built in the 1940s with beautiful high ceilings.’

The couple completed all of the labour with the exception of electrical work and plumbing themselves, learning on the job as they moved from room-to-room.

‘I remember when we started the demolition of our first room I thought to myself “what have we done?” The knowledge that we have gained from then to now is amazing, we learnt and grew together so much along the way.’

Every aspect of the property was transformed but the pair managed to live in the house while they worked, moving in stages so they were only ever missing a space for a few months at a time.

‘We wanted to keep our house airy, fresh and white with hints of black giving it a sleek look. Our entire house has matte black throughout which is featured in tap ware, hardware, appliances, cabinetry and feature walls,’ Kacey said.

‘Keeping it neutral allows you to style however you want, you can add pops of colour or keep it simplistic… it really lends itself to anyone’s taste.’

The majority of their building materials came from Bunnings Warehouse, except finishes on tiles, carpet and window furnishing, which they visited specialists for.

The furniture was purchased from a range of companies, including Temple & Webster, Adairs, a local home decor shop that generally had one-off pieces, up cycled furniture from buy, swap and sell pages and Kmart.

‘Kmart has some great items for low budget decorating,’ Kacey said.

Their favourite room to renovate was the kitchen, which set them back $22,000 combined with the living and dining area, and the bathroom, even though it was labour intensive and cost another $9,500.

They spent $2,500 on the hallways and walk in linen closet, another $4,500 on the master bedroom, $5,000 on the toilet and laundry, and a combined $4,000 on the second and third bedrooms.

In total the entire house cost $50,000 to rejuvenate with careful budgeting and planning involved.

To keep costs down, Kacey recommends doing as much of the labour as you can, get three quotes from tradespeople to ensure you’re getting the best price and think about incorporating white walls if you’re planning on selling the property at a later stage.